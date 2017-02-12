12-year fugitive arrested in Santa Ro...

12-year fugitive arrested in Santa Rosa homicide

A dozen years after Ricardo Puentes allegedly killed a man in Santa Rosa, police Wednesday said they arrested the longtime fugitive in rural Shasta County near Redding. Puentes, who uses the surname Puentas as an alias, was on the FBI's most wanted list for years before a tip led investigators to surround the residence near Redding early Wednesday morning where he had been hiding.

