Turning Christmas trees into Lake Oroville fish homes

In this photo from last January, California Conservation Corps members Sam Rather, Daniil Loginov and Matthew Perez left to right, secure Christmas trees to the banks at Lake Oroville near the Bidwell Canyon boat ramp, to become habitat for fish. • Call 589-0250 or email [email protected] before 9 p.m. Friday to schedule a pickup Saturday morning.

