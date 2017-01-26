The Latest: Napolitano opens UC meeting, no health mention

In this April 29, 2016 file photo, University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks at Shasta College in Redding, Calif. The University of California's governing board opens a two-day meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, where the key issue is a tuition hike proposed by Napolitano, who recently was hospitalized for side effects from cancer treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.