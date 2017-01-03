Prep continues ahead of weekend storm

Prep continues ahead of weekend storm

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Fiona Hayes, 7, helps mom Ema Hayes and sister Nyla, 5, fill up a sandbag Friday at the Chico Municipal Services Center parking lot on Fir Street as they and others prepare for the storm due this weekend. Officials are continuing to make preparations for the storm expected to arrive Saturday and the flooding expected to accompany it starting Sunday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shasta County was issued at January 11 at 6:00AM PST

