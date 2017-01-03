Prep continues ahead of weekend storm
Fiona Hayes, 7, helps mom Ema Hayes and sister Nyla, 5, fill up a sandbag Friday at the Chico Municipal Services Center parking lot on Fir Street as they and others prepare for the storm due this weekend. Officials are continuing to make preparations for the storm expected to arrive Saturday and the flooding expected to accompany it starting Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec 24
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec '16
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC