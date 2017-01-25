Police logs: Jan. 24, 2017

Police logs: Jan. 24, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Donovan James Coleman: 21, of Redding was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the felony charge of receiving known stolen property and a misdemeanor battery charge.

