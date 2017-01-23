Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Darrell Michael Bolefahr: 41, of Redding was arrested Friday in the area of 99W and Olivewood and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of possession of forged notes and receiving known stolen property.

