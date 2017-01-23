Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017

Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Darrell Michael Bolefahr: 41, of Redding was arrested Friday in the area of 99W and Olivewood and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of possession of forged notes and receiving known stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) 14 hr Wondering 2
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan 16 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan 5 Southernpride 10
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year Dec 24 Knipple Cittee newso 1
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec '16 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec '16 steve530 13
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,205,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC