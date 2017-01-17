Police have few clues on who kidnappe...

Police have few clues on who kidnapped Sherri Papini

Police have few clues as to who kidnapped Sherri Papini, the mother who was 'taken by two women' while she jogged and was tortured for three weeks After two months, detectives have few details on who kidnapped Sherri Papini while she was jogging in her quiet town in Northern California. Part of the reason for this lag is because there have been three high profile cases since November 2 around Redding distracting from the Papini case.

