Police have few clues on who kidnapped Sherri Papini
Police have few clues as to who kidnapped Sherri Papini, the mother who was 'taken by two women' while she jogged and was tortured for three weeks After two months, detectives have few details on who kidnapped Sherri Papini while she was jogging in her quiet town in Northern California. Part of the reason for this lag is because there have been three high profile cases since November 2 around Redding distracting from the Papini case.
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec 24
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec '16
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
