Man found with 13-year-old runaway charged with sexual abuse
Police arrested a Redding, California man in near Ashland after he was found with a 13-year-old girl who was listed as a runaway. According to Oregon State Police, on the morning of January 18 a trooper stopped to check on a disabled vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Ashland.
