I-5 north closed past Redding due to heavy snow

All northbound traffic on Interstate 5 is being held temporarily north of Redding, California, due to severe weather and road conditions, according to a news release from CALTRANS. CALTRANS has closed northbound traffic at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding, because of white-out conditions with poor visibility, according to CALTRANS spokeswoman Trisha Coder.

