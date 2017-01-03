Former tribal leaders charged with em...

Former tribal leaders charged with embezzling $6M

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Sacramento >> A federal grand jury returned a 69-count indictment Thursday against John Crosby, 53, of Redding; Ines Crosby, 73, of Orland and Leslie Lohse, 62, of Glenn County, charging them with conspiracy to embezzle tribal funds, embezzlement of tribal funds, false statements to federal agents and tax charges. The indictment was announced in a press release issued Thursday afternoon by US Attorney Phillip Talbert, with the Justice Department's East District of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Thu Southernpride 10
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year Dec 24 Knipple Cittee newso 1
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P... Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 6
News Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm... Dec 10 Just L 1
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Shasta County was issued at January 06 at 11:25AM PST

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC