Flows increased from Shasta Dam

The Bureau of Reclamation was scheduled to incrementally increase releases below Keswick Dam from 14,000 cubic feet per second to 19,000 cfs by Wednesday, with releases increasing up to 36,000 cfs by Thursday. The increased releases are necessary to meet flood space regulatory requirements within Shasta Reservoir.

