Flows increased from Shasta Dam
The Bureau of Reclamation was scheduled to incrementally increase releases below Keswick Dam from 14,000 cubic feet per second to 19,000 cfs by Wednesday, with releases increasing up to 36,000 cfs by Thursday. The increased releases are necessary to meet flood space regulatory requirements within Shasta Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec 24
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec '16
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec '16
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC