Elevation Worship To Continue U-Church

Elevation Worship To Continue U-Church

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Lee University will continue its spring U-Church line-up with Elevation Worship on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Conn Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan 16 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan 5 Southernpride 10
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year Dec '16 Knipple Cittee newso 1
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec '16 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec '16 steve530 13
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Shasta County was issued at February 02 at 10:44AM PST

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC