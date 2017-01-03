Death notices: Jan. 6, 2017

Death notices: Jan. 6, 2017

Bartaldo: Theresa Marie Bartaldo, 93, of Red Bluff died Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Red Bluff Health Care. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoyt-Cole Chaple of the Flowers.

