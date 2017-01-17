Bureau of Land Management accepting comment in first stages of new plan
The Bureau of Land Management Northern California District Office is coming to Willits Tuesday to hear issues that need addressing as it develops a resource management plan and environmental impact statement for public lands managed by the Redding and Arcata field offices, according to a press release. The Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan will dictate future action on about 400,000 acres of public land in Del Norte, Siskiyou, Shasta, Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity, Tehama and Butte counties for the next 15 to 20 years, replacing plans that were put into place in the mid-1990s, according to the release.
