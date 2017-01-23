Bay Area attorney to speak in Redding at ACLU meeting

Tony Serra, one of the most respected attorneys in the San Francisco Bay Area, will speak to the annual meeting of the Shasta-Tehama-Trinity County Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union - ACLU - of Northern California. This free event is being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2850 Foothill Blvd. in Redding and is open to the general public.

