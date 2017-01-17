Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2016

Net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $2.3 million or $0.17 per share – diluted, compared with $1.7 million or $0.13 per share – diluted for the same period of 2015. Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $5.3 million or $0.39 per share –diluted compared with $8.3 million or $0.62 per share – diluted for the same period of 2015.

