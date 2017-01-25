Arrest in murder of Burney man set on fire
An investigation into the murder David Wick, a gas station attendant in Johnson Park, has led to the arrest of a Burney man. On Thursday, around 12:30 p.m., detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes Unit arrested Juan Manuel Venegas, 39, based upon evidence collected and identified during the month long investigation.
