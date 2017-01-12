Acclaimed outdoors writer to speak in...

Acclaimed outdoors writer to speak in Redding

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Steven T. Callan will return to Writers Forum Saturday, Jan. 14 to speak about his highly acclaimed sequel, “The Game Warden's Son.” Callan will share some of the behind-the-scenes adventures and processes that went into the making of his sequel memoir. He is the award-winning author of “Badges, Bears, and Eagles-The True-Life Adventures of a California Fish and Game Warden,” a 2013 Book of the Year award finalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan 5 Southernpride 10
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year Dec 24 Knipple Cittee newso 1
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P... Dec '16 MelaniaIsATranny 6
News Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm... Dec '16 Just L 1
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC