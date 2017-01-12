Acclaimed outdoors writer to speak in Redding

Steven T. Callan will return to Writers Forum Saturday, Jan. 14 to speak about his highly acclaimed sequel, “The Game Warden's Son.” Callan will share some of the behind-the-scenes adventures and processes that went into the making of his sequel memoir. He is the award-winning author of “Badges, Bears, and Eagles-The True-Life Adventures of a California Fish and Game Warden,” a 2013 Book of the Year award finalist.

