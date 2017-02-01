A Time To Prophesy - Update on Open House
Despite the Nor'easter with heavy rain and wind, our first "Open House for Prophetic Ministry" last Tuesday to the community was a huge success. This was a good practice run for our three prophetic teams who did an excellent job ministering prophecy to those who came in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec '16
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec '16
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|steve530
|13
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC