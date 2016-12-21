VSO news: Resources at the Employment Development Department
The Employment Development Department, at 1325 Pine St. in Redding, has a Veteran Services department dedicated to assisting veterans in gaining employment. In addition to employment services, it offers assistance applying for Unemployment Insurance, assistance with veteran benefits and referrals to veteran services.
