They were high school pals, pretty bl...

They were high school pals, pretty blondes, each out for a jog and...

Tuesday Dec 6

Tera Smith - a high school friend of Sherri Papini - disappeared without trace on August 22, 1998 after leaving her Redding, California home for an evening jog Unlike Sherri's miraculous return on Thanksgiving day, Tera is still missing - no body or any trace of her was ever found 'I felt bad because Keith had so much hope and so much confidence that she'd be found,' said Tera's dad Terry Smith 'I didn't have a lot of comfort to offer him.

