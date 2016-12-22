Sheriff: Northern California gas station worker burned alive
Authorities say an attacker entered a Northern California gas station, sprayed an employee behind the counter with a flammable liquid and set him on fire, killing him. The Record Searchlight newspaper in Redding reported that surveillance cameras captured the Wednesday evening attack near Burney, a small logging community an hour's drive east of Redding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where to find christmas dinners
|22 hr
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|23 hr
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|7
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC