Riverfront Playhouse purchases downtown Redding venue
Riverfront Playhouse's Board of Directors announced the loan documents for the purchase of its future home at 1950 California St. in downtown Redding were finalized Dec. 2. Plans continue to be developed for the new theater and will be submitted to the city of Redding by the end of December, according to a press release from the group. Volunteers will then begin working on a construction loan to transform the 11,500 square-foot building into a performing arts venue.
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|14 hr
|Southernpride
|8
|where to find christmas dinners
|Sat
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec 24
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
