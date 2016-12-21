Riverfront Playhouse purchases downtown Redding venue

Riverfront Playhouse's Board of Directors announced the loan documents for the purchase of its future home at 1950 California St. in downtown Redding were finalized Dec. 2. Plans continue to be developed for the new theater and will be submitted to the city of Redding by the end of December, according to a press release from the group. Volunteers will then begin working on a construction loan to transform the 11,500 square-foot building into a performing arts venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.