Redding casino planning move to Interstate 5
Redding >> Ryan Adams found out Wednesday his neighbors are planning to build a 140,000-square-foot casino and 250-room hotel just up the street from his home. “You're kidding me?” Adams said after hearing that Redding Rancheria has submitted plans to build a new casino in a 232-acre field along Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road and north of Smith Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|7
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
|Internet plz help :)
|Dec 4
|Jess
|1
|Woman who was missing for 22 days was branded, ...
|Dec 1
|witefight
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC