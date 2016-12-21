Redding casino planning move to Inter...

Redding casino planning move to Interstate 5

Thursday Dec 8

Redding >> Ryan Adams found out Wednesday his neighbors are planning to build a 140,000-square-foot casino and 250-room hotel just up the street from his home. “You're kidding me?” Adams said after hearing that Redding Rancheria has submitted plans to build a new casino in a 232-acre field along Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road and north of Smith Road.

Redding, CA

