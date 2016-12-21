Police Logs: Dec. 24, 2016

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Anjuli Rea Bradley: 22, of Redding was arrested Thursday in the area of San Benito Avenue and Tait Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on charges of battery on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

