Police Logs: Dec. 24, 2016
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Anjuli Rea Bradley: 22, of Redding was arrested Thursday in the area of San Benito Avenue and Tait Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on charges of battery on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|23 hr
|Southernpride
|8
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec 24
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC