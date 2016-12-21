Mercy High School students spend day helping those who help others
The entire Mercy High School student body was out in their respective communities of Red Bluff, Chico, Corning and Redding performing a day of service Dec. 2 by giving back to those who serve others. Locally the Kelly Griggs House Museum, The Salvation Army, Red Bluff Community Center, Ide Adobe Park, Hope Chest, Immaculate Conception Church, Northern California Child Development, Inc., Sacred Heart School and Tehama County Animal Care Center agreed to host students for the day, where they performed tasks such as raking leaves, cleaning toys, interacting with young students, exercising animals and cleaning cages, bell ringing and sorting materials.
