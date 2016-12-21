Man burned to death in a horrifica attack in Burney
There are 1 comment on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Man burned to death in a horrifica attack in Burney. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:
Burney >> Shasta County Sheriff's deputies hunted Thursday for a person suspected of setting on fire and killing a 54-year-old Burney man. The shocking crime Wednesday night, called “a horrific chain of events” by investigators, has the family and friends of David Wicks, 54, of Burney, in mourning as they question why someone would attack a man they describe a “great guy,” who never had anything bad to say.
#1 Yesterday
Dave Wicks was a dear friend of mine. My fiancee and I were in the Shell station that evening sometime after 5. I saw Dave and we greeted each other as usual. I asked Dave about the fried food because the chimichongas there are great. We purchased some of those and Dave and I continued talking. He showed me an app on his phone related to music. He was a great musician and me being a drummer we found a lot of time to discuss music among other things. We are so saddened by this incident and I wish I was there to assist him. Heartbroken is an understatement. We love him and Sonja and will miss him very much. The perpetrator must be caught and justice must be served to best that can be accomplished by man's law.
