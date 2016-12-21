Los Molinos Feed wins first Los Molin...

Los Molinos Feed wins first Los Molinos Chamber Christmas Lights Contest

Saturday Dec 24

Judges Tehama County Supervisor Dennis Garton, Red Bluff City Councilman Clay Parker and Los Molinos resident Terry Owen judge the first Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights Contest on Friday. Los Molinos >> Bragging rights for the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights Contest have been awarded to Los Molinos Feed, one of about a dozen entries in the first time event.

