KNNN-LP/Redding, CA Flips From Country To Alternative

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS Country KNNN-LP/REDDING, CA, a hybrid radio station/over-the-air TV Channel 6, has flipped from Country "HANK FM" to Alternative under HELLA MEADA GROUP LLC of REDDING, which is taking over operations of the station effective JANUARY 1st. The New and Classic Alternative format will feature unsigned and local artists.

