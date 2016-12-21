Davis mariachi musicians featured at Capitol tree-lighting
Mariachi Puente, an after-school mariachi group in Davis made up of students ages 11 to 18, was among the performers at Monday's 85th annual Capitol Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Sacramento, hosted by Gov. Jerry Brown and first lady Anne Gust Brown. "It's that special time of the year - Christmas," Gov. Brown said.
