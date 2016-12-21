Crazy Sherri Papini conspiracies
The 34-year-old married mum-of-two living in Redding, California, disappeared while she was out jogging on November 2. She reappeared on the side of a highway near Sacramento 22 days later on thanksgiving beaten and bloody with her hand chained behind her back. Mrs Papini reportedly told police she was kidnapped by two Hispanic women in a van who tortured and starved her.
