Bikes For Kids expands into Tehama County

Organizers, partners and donors gather Thursday at the Antelope Boulevard Starbucks to kick off the expansion of the Bike For Kids bicycle drive into Tehama County. Pictured, back row from left, are Mike Logan, Children First Foster Family; Derrick Casey, Starbucks; Karen Crawford, Red Bluff Kiwanis; founder Ted Blankenheim; Red Bluff Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.