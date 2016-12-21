Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces F...

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: World News Report

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 20, 2016 -- Randall S. Eslick , President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings , a $1.1 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce , today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter 2016.  The $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2017, and is payable on January 13, 2017. Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Redding, California and is the parent company for Redding Bank of Commerce which operates under two separate names .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P... Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 6
News Sherri Papini found alive Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 7
News Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm... Dec 10 Just L 1
Internet plz help :) Dec 4 Jess 1
Woman who was missing for 22 days was branded, ... Dec 1 witefight 3
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC