Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share
REDDING, Calif., Dec. 20, 2016 -- Randall S. Eslick , President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings , a $1.1 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce , today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter 2016. The $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2017, and is payable on January 13, 2017. Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Redding, California and is the parent company for Redding Bank of Commerce which operates under two separate names .
