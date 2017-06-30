Water main break redirects traffic on...

Water main break redirects traffic on Red Wing bridge

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Crews have been working since 6 a.m. to repair the break on the Red Wing side of the Eisenhower Bridge over the Mississippi River. Although traffic was moving this morning, vehicles were being directed to the outside lanes of U.S. Highway 63 since the leak was on the centerline, according to the city's website.

Red Wing, MN

