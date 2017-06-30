Red Wing man dies in motorcycle crash near Mazeppa
At about 5:47 p.m., Daniel Douglas Syverson, 48, of Red Wing, was riding westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 about three miles east of Mazeppa at Wabasha County Road 3 when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle heading eastbound on Hwy. 60. Syverson, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
