Learning garden tour, Red Wing pottery convention, lily show and more
This year's show, themed "Love Lilies," features many varieties including new colors developed by hybridizers, plus 25 floral displays inspired by the theme "love." Lily Society members will be on hand to answer questions about growing lilies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC