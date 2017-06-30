Escapee from Red Wing caught across river in Wisconsin

On June 25, Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man driving on a suspended license and, after a short vehicle chase, apprehended Taner J. Sward, 25, of Zumbrota. Sward, who crashed his vehicle in the pursuit, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing after complaining of injuries, according to a Goodhue County Sheriff's report.

