Escapee from Red Wing caught across river in Wisconsin
On June 25, Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man driving on a suspended license and, after a short vehicle chase, apprehended Taner J. Sward, 25, of Zumbrota. Sward, who crashed his vehicle in the pursuit, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing after complaining of injuries, according to a Goodhue County Sheriff's report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC