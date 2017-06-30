Answer Man: Mayo should be out of Wab...

Answer Man: Mayo should be out of Wabasha by late September

21 hrs ago

Mayo Clinic's sign soon will be removed from the front entry at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Wabasha. The clinic and hospital announced June 19 that they'll end their affiliation, and the hospital announced it will open a primary care clinic this month.

