Veterans Day magazine to focus on 'Gl...

Veterans Day magazine to focus on 'Global War on Terror'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Rochester chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with the assistance of the Post Bulletin and the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee, are working on a Veterans Day special edition magazine to be inserted into the P-B the week before Veteran's Day, Nov. 11 Those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces from any conflict are asked to send their stories and photos to: Shelley Pohlman at [email protected] , or mail to 2606 Frances Ave, Red Wing, MN 55066. Stories should be submitted by Aug. 1. A half-page story is 300 to 400 words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dr Wu 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC