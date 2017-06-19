Red Wing home suffers "major damage" ...

Red Wing home suffers "major damage" in Monday fire

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Red Wing Fire Chief Shannon Draper said his crew responded to 28013 Gadient Lane just after 1:30 p.m. to find the rear of the home engulfed in flames. A "very aggressive" attack by his crew, with assistance from Lake City and Goodhue firefighters, contained the blaze to the kitchen area, Draper said.

