Motorcyclist injured after swerving to miss deer

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Brian David Duppong, 63, of Red Wing, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61 south of Red Wing in Wacouta Township.

