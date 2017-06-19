Mayo Clinic, Wabasha finally confirm long-rumored divorce
A decision that has long been rumored to be in the making, Mayo Clinic will be withdrawing its regional service from Wabasha. The divorce of Clinic and city is finally official after years of acrimony.
