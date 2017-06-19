Eat and explore dairy at Goodhue breakfast
The Buck family, from left, Christi, Alyssa, Joey, Chris, Jack, Dave, Ann and Taylor, are hosting Goodhue County Breakfast on the Farm Friday, June 16, from 7-11 a.m. The Buck family, from left, Christi, Alyssa, Joey, Chris, Jack, Dave, Ann and Taylor, are hosting Goodhue County Breakfast on the Farm Friday, June 16, from 7-11 a.m. The event will be Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Buck's Unlimited Dairy Farm in Goodhue. The event provides fun, educational opportunities along with breakfast and couldn't be held without the hard work of many individuals, businesses and associations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC