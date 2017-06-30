Brick standard remains intact in Red Wing
The Red Wing City Council took three tries to approve a new hotel to be constructed along Old West Main Street during Monday's meeting. The council approved a conditional use permit for a 71-room, three story Holiday Inn Express to be built on a 2-acre lot where the former Sears garden store was located just north of the AmericInn Lodge and Suites.
