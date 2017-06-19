Artists to paint 'plein air' in Red Wing

Painters from the region will paint outdoors in the Red Wing area on June 21, 22 and 23, and then display their work June 24. In addition to painting outdoors for three days, the artists are invited to participate in a "quick paint' event for two hours on the morning of June 24. A demonstration of outdoor painting will be done from noon to 2 p.m. A reception for the artists and display of their paintings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 24 at the Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St., Red Wing. Plein Air refers to the practice of painting outdoors.

