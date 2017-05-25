Zip Rail funding ban advances
An effort in the Senate to remove a funding ban for a high-speed rail line between Rochester and the Twin Cities failed Wednesday. Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, introduced an amendment to get rid of the ban.
