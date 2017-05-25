Red Wing, MnDOT reach agreement over U.S. 61 costs
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Red Wing have settled their dispute over the state's final payment for the U.S. Highway 61 reconstruction project that was completed in 2016. The project, which took two years and cost about $12.3 million, ran over the original cost estimates, according to Kay Kuhlmann, Red Wing's city council administrator.
