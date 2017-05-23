Pepper spray prompts school bus evaca...

Pepper spray prompts school bus evacaution

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Post-Bulletin

A student who released pepper spray caused the evacuation of a school bus on Tuesday morning, Red Wing police said. Elementary- and middle-school students were coughing and complaining of throat irritation when the report came in at 7:12 a.m., the police said.

