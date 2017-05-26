Gun rights legislation fails in St. Paul

Friday May 26 Read more: St. Cloud Times

Gun rights legislation fails in St. Paul Lawmakers say they were more focused on budget Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2rXELlN Rep. Tony Cornish, a Republican from Vernon Center, said gun rights legislation was overshadowed by work on the state budget bills during the 2017 session. A push for gun rights - including a "stand your ground" bill that drew a packed hearing - at the Minnesota Legislature did not get a bill to the governor's desk.

Read more at St. Cloud Times.

