Gun rights legislation fails in St. Paul Lawmakers say they were more focused on budget Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2rXELlN Rep. Tony Cornish, a Republican from Vernon Center, said gun rights legislation was overshadowed by work on the state budget bills during the 2017 session. A push for gun rights - including a "stand your ground" bill that drew a packed hearing - at the Minnesota Legislature did not get a bill to the governor's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.