Goodhue exhibit goes back to the '60s

The colorful and tumultuous decade of the 1960s is the focus of a new exhibit, "Coming of Age: The 1968 Generation," at the Goodhue County History Center in Red Wing. A free family day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 4, with dancing to 1960s music, and a chance to play 1960s toys and games.

